Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N reported a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, calming worries of a big impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme parks and movie studio businesses.
Overall revenue fell about 23% to $14.71 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 3, above analysts' average estimate of about $14.2 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
