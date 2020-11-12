Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N reported a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, calming worries of a big impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme parks and movie studio businesses.

Overall revenue fell about 23% to $14.71 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 3, above analysts' average estimate of about $14.2 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.