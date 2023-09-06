Disney Plus with Ads Only $1.99/Month for 3 Months — But Not For Long

If you’ve been looking to try Disney Plus, but haven’t wanted to spend the money, you’re in luck. Disney Plus just announced a new promotion that’ll let you access their streaming service for several months — at a fraction of the cost. And if you’re already a Disney Plus subscriber, you can still take advantage of these savings.

Disney Plus Basic (with ads)

So, if you’re interested in saving on streaming (and don’t mind ads), you can now get Disney Plus Basic (with ads) for just $1.99 a month for three months. The standard price for a Disney Plus with ads subscription is $7.99. The deal is available for both new and returning customers in the US only, and in total can save you $18. You’ll want to jump on this fast though; the promotion expires September 20.

Despite this discount, the company is planning another price hike for its other subscription options starting October 12. According to CNBC , while the price for Disney Plus with ads will remain $7.99 a month, there will be a 27% price increase for commercial-free Disney Plus, bringing it to $13.99 a month. The price of an ad-free Hulu subscription is also being raised to $17.99 a month, a 20% price increase. Hulu with ads will remain $7.99.

Here’s a look at subscription bundle prices, per Disney Plus.

Disney Bundle Duo Basic: For $9.99/month you get access to Disney+ (With Ads)* and Hulu (With Ads).

Disney Bundle Duo Premium (Available starting September 6): For $19.99/month, subscribers can access Disney+ (No Ads) and Hulu (No Ads).

Disney Bundle Trio Basic: For $12.99/month you get access to Disney+ (With Ads)*, Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads).

Starting October 12, 2023 the price for this plan will increase to $14.99/month.

Disney Bundle Trio Premium: For $19.99/month you get access to Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads).

Starting October 12, 2023 the price for this plan will increase to $24.99/month.

Legacy Disney Bundle: For $14.99/month, subscribers have access to Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads).

Starting October 12, 2023 the price for this plan will increase to $18.99/month.

If you decide to opt for a with ads subscription, you’ll still get access to exclusive movies and shows, and a number of big name titles are coming to the platform this September. Elemental, the latest Pixar film, will be available to watch September 13, and the live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid is available September 6.

Other popular titles include Star Wars: Ahsoka, the second season of I Am Groot and fan-favorite The Mandalorian.

