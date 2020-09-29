Markets
Disney Plans To Lay Off 28,000 Theme Park Employees In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co. plans to lay off 28,000 theme park employees in U.S., as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect its businesses.

The layoff is due to reduced capacity allowed in its parks reflecting social distancing requirements as well as California's "unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen."

The company said that the layoff will affect about 67 percent of part-time employees. However, the layoff reportedly will also comprise of executives and salaried employees.

Josh DÁmaro, chairman of Disney Parks, said in a statement that the company has made the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing its workforce at its Parks, Experiences and Products segment at all levels, having kept non-working cast members on furlough since April while paying healthcare benefits.

"...We are talking with impacted employees as well as to the unions on next steps for union-represented Cast Members," said Josh Dámaro.

Disneyland in California has remain closed since mid-March. Disney World in Florida, which also closed in March, reopened in mid-July with increased health and safety measures as well as reduced visitor capacity.

