Disney Plans To Invest $60 Bln In Next 10 Years To Boost Parks, Experiences, And Products Segment

September 19, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Tuesday announced its plan to double capital investment in its Parks, Experiences, and Products segment to roughly $60 billion in around 10 years.

The investment will expand its domestic and international parks and cruise line capacity.

Disney Parks has seen growth following previous periods of significant investment, which included the additions of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure, Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort, Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, and others.

Disney will explore even more characters and franchises as it embarks on a new period of significant growth in its parks and resorts.

Disney's Parks business is a key driver of value creation for the company, and positive segment results in recent quarters through the third quarter have come in part from a strong performance at Disney's international parks, particularly those in Asia.

As previously announced, over the next two years, Disney will nearly double the worldwide capacity of its cruise line, adding two ships in fiscal year 2025 and another in 2026.

