Nov 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N is planning to freeze hiring and cut jobs, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a company memo.

Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

