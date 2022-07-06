US Markets
Disney picks Kristen Finney to lead international content curation

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 6 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Wednesday Kristen Finney will lead content curation for the media giant's international division that is pushing to make more regional content for streaming.

As executive vice president, Finney will work on building a team to track and evaluate "content needs and appropriateness for Disney+ and Star/Star+", the company said in a statement.

The international content and operations group is run by Rebecca Campbell, who took up the role in January.

The hub was created to fuel the growth of Disney+, Hulu and Star+ as Disney ramped up investment in local content, mirroring Netflix's NFLX.O strategy.

