Disney, PayPal, Wynn Resorts All Outperform on Earnings, Sales

Once again today, three of the four major indices closed nicely in the green, with the Dow +156 points, +0.40%, while the S&P 500 doubled that performance today, +0.82%. The Nasdaq grew highest of them all today, +147 points or +0.95%, partly based on the continued strength from NVIDIA NVDA, which closed at yet another all-time high, $700 per share. Only the small-cap Russell 2000 slid into the red today, closing -0.17%.



The Walt Disney Co. DIS, fresh from its announcement of a sports platform alliance with Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery this morning, posted beats in its fiscal Q1 earnings report after the closing bell this afternoon. Earnings of $1.22 per share easily surpassed the 97 cents expected (and 99 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter), on revenues of $23.5 billion which modestly outperformed the $23.47 billion in the Zacks consensus. Shares are up +7% in late trading on the news, adding to its +9% gains from the start of the year.



This marks the fifth-straight earnings beat for the global entertainment conglomerate, which happens to match the five quarters since CEO Bob Iger returned to his post in November 2022. Disney+ core subscribers did see some churn, -1.3 million in the quarter, but this was partially covered by the +1.2 million gains in its Hulu network. Disney+ core net adds are expected to be between 5.5-6 million, and the company issued a 45 cent per share cash dividend for good measure. Disney’s full-year earnings guide has been ratcheted up to $4.60 per share from $4.34 in the Zacks consensus.



PayPal PYPL also reported Q4 earnings after the regular closing day, outpacing estimates on both top and bottom lines. Earnings of $1.48 per share marked a 12-cent beat (and 24 cents higher year over year) on quarterly sales of $8.0 billion, beating the $7.88 billion projected and +9% year over year. But shares are trading down -4% in the late session, as guidance softens compared to some estimates. PayPal now has stiff competition from the likes of ApplePay and Google Pay.



Wynn Resorts WYNN also outperformed expectations on both top and bottom lines this afternoon, streaking past earnings estimates and posting $1.91 per share, far hotter than the $1.12 projected. Revenues of $1.84 billion improved over the expected $1.74 billion, as Operating Revenue increased +84% year over year. Partly this was due to Macau, China coming fully back online, bringing in +$309 million in the quarter, followed by $111.3 million in Las Vegas. Wynn Palace garnered a strong $411.3 million, and shares are up +3% in late trading.

Tomorrow morning ushers in new Weekly Jobless Claims numbers, both short-term and long-term. The labor market is one we'll be paying closer attention to as the year moves along, with new announced layoffs confronting an otherwise healthy employment situation.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.