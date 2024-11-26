Disney To Pay $43 Mln To Settle Gender Pay Gap Suit

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co.(DIS), Tuesday announced the decision to pay $43 million to settle a 2019 lawsuit that alleged pay discrimination to female employees, compared to their male counterparts with the same experience.

The lawsuit, filed by LaRonda Rasmussen, was later supported by around 9,000 women, who were current and former employees of the entertainment company.

An analysis of human resource data from April 2015 to December 2022 found that female employees in the company were paid around 2 percent less than male employees.

"We have always been committed to paying our employees fairly and have demonstrated that commitment throughout this case, and we are pleased to have resolved this matter," a Disney spokesperson told Reuters.

