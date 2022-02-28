Disney pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Walt Disney Co DIS.N said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Pixar release, "Turning Red," citing the "unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis."

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

