Disney Parks Might Not Reopen Until Next Year, One Analyst Says

UBS analyst John Hodulik downgraded Disney stock to Neutral from Buy and lowered his price target on the shares to $114 from $162. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson also downgraded the stock to Neutral from Outperform on Monday.

UBS analyst John Hodulik downgraded the stock ahead of the entertainment company’s first-quarter earnings report scheduled in early May.

Walt Disney shares were down 1.8% around midday Monday after UBS analyst John Hodulik downgraded the stock ahead of the entertainment company’s first-quarter earnings report scheduled in early May.

The downgrade came following news that Disney (ticker: DIS), the world’s biggest entertainment company—owner of movie studios, theme parks and sports networks—will stop paying more than 100,000 employees this week as the coronavirus lockdown weighs on cash flow. With nearly half of its workforce on furlough, Disney is among a range of companies that have been cutting jobs to keep the ship afloat.

Disney is now in “the eye of the storm,” Hodulik wrote in a Monday note. “The Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown have closed theme parks, the box office, sports leagues and retail stores and as result is impacting every major segment at the company.”

Hodulik downgraded Disney stock to Neutral from Buy and lowered his price target on the shares to $114 from $162. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson also downgraded the stock to Neutral from Outperform on Monday.

The company’s theme parks, which have been closed for nearly five weeks in Europe and the U.S., will be hardest hit, Hodulik said. Given the lingering effects of the Covid-19 outbreak, he assumes the parks will stay closed until the start of 2021. Many on Wall Street are still expecting a summer reopening of the theme parks.

“While officials at the federal and state level are working on ‘opening’ the economy, we expect it to happen in stages, with stadiums and theme parks low on the list,” Hodulik wrote.

Disney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hodulik noted that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that the prospect of mass gatherings is “negligible at best until we get herd immunity and we get to a vaccine.” Disneyland typically attracts tens of thousands of visitors a day, making contact tracing more difficult compared with restaurants and retail stores.

Even when Disney reopens its parks, Hodulik expects attendance to be 50% of 2019 levels and climb back to 75% in the second half of 2021. “[T]he economic recession plus the need for social distancing, new health precautions, the lack of travel and crowd aversion are likely to make this business less profitable until there is a widely available vaccine,” Hodulik wrote. “We now believe the profitability of the theme parks will be more profoundly affected over a longer duration than previously expected.”

Advertising is also under pressure and will likely remain weak when the economy begins to open, Hodulik said. He forecasts that the television industry’s national-advertising revenue will be down 27% year-over-year in the quarter ending in June, and local advertising down more than 40%.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

Disney will likely experience an even deeper cut, given its heavy reliance on live-sports broadcasting, which has been largely canceled or postponed. Disney could also see revenue shrink from the loss in distribution fees from network partners and an accelerated trend in cord-cutting, he said. In addition, with movie studios’ content production halted and theaters closed, box-office revenue, content licensing and potentially the direct-to-consumer business will all be severely impacted.

Disney+, the company’s online-streaming service, remains a bright spot. It has attracted more than 50 million global subscribers within just a few months after its debut.

Hodulik now expects earnings per share of $1.60 in fiscal 2020, a deep cut from the previous estimate of $3.08. Fiscal 2021 will see a slight uptick to $2.13, down from the prior projection of $5.87.

Disney shares have declined nearly 27% since Feb. 19, while the S&P 500 is down 16% from its peak. Still, about two thirds of the analysts polled by FactSet rate Disney stock a Buy, with an average target price of $130, up 25% from Monday’s price around $104 per share.

To weather the Covid-19 storm with sufficient cash, Disney has raised billions of dollars through debt offering and signed new credit facilities. Along with employee furloughs, top executives—including Executive Chairman Robert Iger and CEO Bob Chapek—have made cuts to or completely forgone their salary for the year.

Hodulik thinks Disney might also consider postponing its annual dividend, worth about $3 billion. The company’s next dividend payment is set for July.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.