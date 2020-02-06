Disney+ Paid Subscribers Reach 28.6 Mln

(RTTNews) - Disney+, Walt Disney Co.'s streaming service, has recorded 28.6 million paid subscribers as of February 3, in less than three months of its launch. The media giant also revealed that the paid subscriber numbers for ESPN+ and Hulu are 7.6 million and 30.7 million, respectively.

Disney+, which was launched in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands on November 12, 2019, had more than 10 million users as of November 14. On November 19, the service was debuted in Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico.

Disney plans to launch the service in markets across Western Europe on March 24, while the launch in India will be through Hotstar on March 29. In Western Europe, the service will come first to the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. Other Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics and Portugal, will get the service in summer 2020.

Disney+ offers classic movies and shorts, popular series, recent theatrical releases, as well as original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic.

Disney said the new programs include original Marvel Studios series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision that will premiere on Disney+ in August and December, respectively. Further, popular series The Mandalorian, from Lucasfilm, will return to the service in October.

Disney+ is collecting subscribers amid tough competition from streaming services giants such as Netflix and Amazon. However, the subscriber numbers are much smaller while comparing to the industry major Netflix, which has more than 167.09 million subscribers globally. Amazon Prime members in the U.S. is estimated to be 112 million in December 2019.

Apple, Inc. also launched its original video subscription service Apple TV+ in November last year adding to the competition. The service is available in more than 100 countries and regions.

In the U.S., Disney+ costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, while Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app for $4.99 per month. In comparison, the monthly charge for Netflix and Amazon Prime is around $8.99.

