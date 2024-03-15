News & Insights

Disney-owned Star India starts arbitration against Zee over cricket broadcasting deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 15, 2024 — 04:25 am EDT

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

Adds details, background from paragraph 2

BENGALURU, March 15 (Reuters) - Walt Disney DIS.N-owned Star India has started arbitration proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NS for alleged non-compliance with the terms of a cricket broadcasting agreement, Zee said on Friday.

Under the August 2022 agreement, Star India was to license television broadcasting rights for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) events to Zee for four years, starting this year.

Zee, however, quit the $1.4 billion deal saying it is not in a position to pay, Reuters reported in January.

Star India has sought "specific performance" of the agreement or the payment of damages, Zee said in a statement, without providing details.

Zee said Star India's application does not specify a claim amount and that the alleged damages and costs are yet to be determined.

The company said it will file a response to Star India's application, filed in the London Court of International Arbitration.

Star India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
Stocks mentioned

