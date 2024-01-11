Disney-owned animation studio Pixar poised to undergo layoffs in 2024 - TechCrunch

Adds details in paragraph 2,3

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney-owned DIS.N animation studio Pixar is set to undergo layoffs as high as 20% this year, TechCrunch reported on Thursday, citing the company.

The job cuts would see Pixar’s team of 1,300 reduced to under 1,000 over the coming months, TechCrunch reported, citing sources at the company. According to the online newspaper, Pixar said those employee numbers were too high.

The studio said the number of impacted employees were still being determined due to factors like production schedules and staffing for future greenlit films, the report added.

Layoffs were not imminent, but will take place later this year as Pixar focuses on making less content, TechCrunch added.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.