US Markets
DIS

Disney offers streaming service discount for a month to boost subscribers

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Walt Disney Co said on Monday it was offering a month of Disney+ for $1.99 for a limited period, as the entertainment giant seeks to stem a slowdown in paid user growth at its streaming service.

Repeats to more subscribers

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Monday it was offering a month of Disney+ for $1.99 for a limited period, as the entertainment giant seeks to stem a slowdown in paid user growth at its streaming service.

The promotion will begin on Nov. 8 and will be valid for a week through Nov. 14 for new and eligible returning subscribers in the United States and some other countries, Disney said in a statement.

Disney, which charges $7.99 per month for its streaming service in the United States, recently hinted at a slowdown in subscriber growth in Disney+, leading to a rare Wall Street downgrade.

Disney+, which has "Star Wars" and "Avengers" franchises in its portfolio, picked up more new subscribers during the COVID-19 pandemic as theater closures prompted more people to turn to digital streaming to quench their entertainment needs.

As part of the promotions marking the launch of Disney+ two years ago, the company said it would provide other offers including an early entry into its theme parks for eligible subscribers.

Disney will report its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

(((( Nishit.Jogi@thomsonreuters.com ;)) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular