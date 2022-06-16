Markets
Disney Offers Global Travel Package To All 12 Of Its Parks For $109,995

(RTTNews) - Conglomerate Walt Disney's (DIS) Adventures by Disney has announced a new around-the-world trip for its deep-pocketed fans, with a starting cost of $109,995 per adult.

"Disney Parks Around The World -- A Private Jet Adventure" will take 75 Disney fans around the world in July 2023 for a 24-day trip. The trip which covers 6 countries, includes visits to all the 12 Disney theme parks worldwide, as well as 3 iconic landmarks: the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and Eiffel Tower.

According to a statement, the "bucket list adventure" also includes a "rare opportunity to be a guest at Summit Skywalker Ranch," founded by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas outside San Francisco.

"You'll travel in luxury via a VIP-configured Boeing 757, operated by Icelandair, with long-range capabilities that allows for direct flights to maximize your time in each destination. You'll also enjoy personal access to experts and staff, who provide fun and fact-filled stories enabling you to be immersed in every location you visit," it adds.

The $109,995 per person price tag is based on two people sharing, with those who travel solo facing an additional surcharge of at least $10,995.

