Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) Streaming Service Hopes to Attract More Viewers with ESPN Content

Cable channels have been losing ground for some time, and entertainment giant Disney (DIS) is no exception. However, its sports-focused ESPN network has proven a draw throughout the decline. Now, ESPN is being added to Disney+ in hopes that it will attract more sports fans to the streaming service.

ESPN programming will add more sports content to Disney+, which is considered a draw for customers. ESPN plans to put more than 100 live sports games on Disney+ going forward. ESPN also plans to launch two new shows on Disney+ aimed at casual sports fans.

ESPN programs such as Pardon the Interruption and College Gameday are also set to make an appearance on Disney+ as well as the main ESPN network. And Disney+ subscribers will even get their own version of SportsCenter along with a show specifically geared toward women’s sports.

Disney’s New Headquarters

Separately, Disney recently opened its new Hudson Square headquarters. Reports detail how architects Skidmore, Owings and Merrill built the head office that Disney needed. Key features of the new building include recessed windows and rounded columns.

Reports also note that, should a large scale power loss hit the East Coast, the building could not only continue to operate but also feed its news crews for up to four days. That is a point that could give it an edge in the competitive news business.

Is Disney Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on DIS stock based on 15 Buys and five Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 28.7% rally in its share price over the past year, the average DIS price target of $124.29 per share implies 6.98% upside potential.

Disclosure

