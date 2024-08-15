Disney (NYSE:DIS) Fights Wrongful Death Lawsuit with Disney+ Agreement

There was once an episode of The Simpsons where Marge read a letter from the school about a damaged school bus aloud. She then got to the end of the letter and read that, by reading the letter aloud, she had waived “…any legal responsibility on our part in perpetuity throughout the universe.” Disney (DIS) may have taken a cue from that with its Disney+ agreement as it looks to use it in a wrongful death lawsuit. And shareholders seem pretty happy, sending shares up over 2% in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

The play fairly reeks of desperation. The whole thing started when Jeffery Piccolo and his wife, Kanokporn Tangsuan, went to Raglan Road, a Disney property, for dinner. Tangshan had food allergies, so Piccolo notified the kitchen about the allergies in question and was assured several times that the issue would be handled. You can imagine his shock when she died later due to what medical examiners called “…anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system.”

Naturally, that brought out a wrongful death lawsuit. But not so fast, said Disney lawyers. Piccolo was a Disney+ subscriber. And that prompted Disney to instead seek a motion to compel for arbitration. The Disney+ subscriber agreement contains a clause in which any “disputes” with the Walt Disney Company and its affiliates must instead be addressed by binding arbitration.

And since “disputes” are defined as pretty much any legal issue at any time, Disney lawyers suggest that this streaming service agreement extends to his wife’s wrongful death at a restaurant. Twisting the knife, the lawyers also asserted that Piccolo’s purchase of Epcot Center tickets provides the same arbitration clause.

Trying to Improve the Parks Experience

Meanwhile, Disney is still trying to improve its parks experience. The idea of Lightning Lane was supposed to help, as the FastPass system kind of exploded in on itself. Lightning Lane—which offers line-skipping service access—is supposed to save time on waiting in line and allow customers to experience more of the park.

While prices vary based on season and park—busier seasons and busier parks command higher prices—the overall addition could raise a ticket price as much as $39, reports note. With a single-day ticket running $109, that could represent quite a bit of extra value, though at a significant price upgrade. Throw in a lot of new attractions set to roll out over the next few years, and Disney may have a way to make that park experience worthwhile again.

Is Disney Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on DIS stock based on 19 Buys and five Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 3.12% rally in its share price over the past year, the average DIS price target of $117.60 per share implies 32.96% upside potential.

