Disney+, Netflix, Apple, HBO, & More: Who Will Win the Streaming TV War?

Welcome to the latest episode of the Full-Court Finance podcast from Zacks Investment Research where Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into some of Disney’s DIS recent quarterly financial results. We then take a look at Disney’s larger streaming TV future, before we see which company, from Netflix NFLX to Amazon AMZN might win the streaming TV war.

Disney just recently posted better-than-projected Q4 earnings and strong revenue expansion, boosted by its Fox deal and Hulu ownership. Yet, all most investors and Wall Street care about at the moment is the entertainment giant’s streaming TV future. Disney+ will officially launch on Tuesday, November 12 at $6.99 per month and feature old and new content from its namesake brand, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and others.

Disney+ comes in at a competitive price compared to Netflix and recently-released Apple TV+ AAPL, which offers extremely limited content. Meanwhile, the firm will offer a bundle package of Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu for $12.99 a month. This alone could prove to be a game-changing offering in the streaming TV age that will soon feature Comcast CMCSA and NBCUniversal’s Peacock and HBO MAX T, alongside the already-established Amazon Prime Video and more.

CEO Bob Iger was also pleased to note that Disney+ will be available across a variety of partners and platforms from Google GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT to Roku ROKU and Amazon.

The streaming wars have barely begun and it certainly won’t be a winner take all affair. However, some companies look poised to stand out.

