DIS

Disney names Rebecca Campbell as new international content group lead

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Wednesday it has named Rebecca Campbell as the lead for its new hub for international content creation to increase regional content for its streaming services.

