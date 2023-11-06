Disney names PepsiCo veteran Hugh Johnston as CFO

Adds background in paragraphs 4, details in paragraph 2,3

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Walt Disney DIS.N has named longtime PepsiCo PEP.O executive Hugh Johnston as the media conglomerate's chief financial officer, the company said on Monday.

PepsiCo said Johnston was leaving after 34 years at the company and more than a decade as its CFO.

Johnston will join Disney as its finance chief on Dec. 4.

Disney's former Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy stepped down from her position in June.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

