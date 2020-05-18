Disney Names New Heads For Parks, Direct-to-Consumer Operations

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS), Monday said it has appointed Josh D'Amaro Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and Rebecca Campbell has been named Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International operations.

D'Amaro and Campbell will report to CEO Bob Chapek.

Campbell replaces Kevin Mayer, who was running to succeed former CEO Bob Iger but was passed over for the top job.

Mayer is leaving the entertainment conglomerate to become Chief Operating Officer of Chinese company ByteDance and Chief Executive Officer of TikTok, ByteDance's popular mobile video platform.

Mayer led Disney's Direct-to-Consumer and International segment since its founding in 2018 and headed ESPN+ and Disney+ and the integration of Hulu.

D'Amaro, who most recently served as President, Walt Disney World Resort, succeeds Chapek as Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

"Our company is very fortunate to have a deep bench of talent and we're extremely pleased to welcome these two exceptionally qualified Disney veterans to our senior management team," Chapek said. "Both Josh and Rebecca have more than two decades of leadership experience with the Company, a keen understanding of our brands and businesses, and a shared passion and vision for delivering extraordinary entertainment and one-of-a-kind experiences."

