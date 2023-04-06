US Markets
Disney names marketing head Ayaz to new role of chief brand officer

April 06, 2023 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, April 6 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N Chief Executive Bob Iger promoted marketing President Asad Ayaz to a newly created position of chief brand officer, the company said on Thursday.

Ayaz will be responsible for "stewarding and elevating the Disney brand globally" and oversee the campaign to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary this year, Disney said in a statement.

He will also continue to oversee marketing and publicity for all of Disney Studios' films and TV series.

Ayaz is an 18-year Disney veteran who has overseen marketing campaigns for films such as "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Black Panther" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Iger, who returned to Disney as CEO last November, is restructuring the company in an effort to make its streaming TV business profitable.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

