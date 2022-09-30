Disney names Carolyn Everson to board in deal with activist investor Third Point

Adds background, details

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Friday media veteran Carolyn Everson, who has received the support of activist shareholder Third Point, will join its board on November 21.

Disney and Third Point, which has a stake of about $1 billion in the entertainment and media conglomerate, entered into an agreement in which the activist investor will not acquire over 2% stake in the company.

Everson, 50, who is also a member of Coca Cola's KO.N board has also worked with Meta Platforms' META.O Facebook and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O.

