Disney names Bergman as chairman of Studios Content division

Contributor
Sheila Dang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Monday it had named Alan Bergman as chairman of its Disney Studios Content division to oversee its famed movie studios including Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Searchlight Pictures.

Alan Horn will continue to serve as the division's chief creative officer, and will oversee the creative aspects of content production, Disney said.

Horn and Bergman previously jointly led Disney Studios Content as co-chairmen.

"Our studios are unmatched in their ability to create incredible cinematic experiences, and with this new structure, we are ensuring a vital continuity of leadership,” said Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek, in a statement.

Bergman is a 24-year veteran of the global entertainment company and previously served as president of The Walt Disney Studios.

