Disney misses estimates for quarterly revenue

Eva Mathews Reuters
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

May 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as it had to pay $1 billion for early termination of rights for films and TV shows, although its streaming and theme park businesses posted strong growth.

The company's revenue rose 23% to $19.25 billion in the second quarter ended April 2, below analysts' expectations of $20.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

