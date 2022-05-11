Disney misses estimates for quarterly revenue

May 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as it had to pay $1 billion for early termination of rights for films and TV shows, although its streaming and theme park businesses posted strong growth.

The company's revenue rose 23% to $19.25 billion in the second quarter ended April 2, below analysts' expectations of $20.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.