Markets
DIS

Disney Loses a Top Executive to TikTok

Contributor
Demitrios Kalogeropoulos The Motley Fool
Published

Disney's (NYSE: DIS) goal of dominating the streaming video market just got more complicated. The leader of its direct-to-consumer division, Kevin Mayer, resigned on Monday and is taking over as the CEO of TikTok. Mayer helped launch the successful Disney+ service and had also been responsible for the entertainment giant's international media portfolio. His most recent stint with Disney goes back to 2005 .

Disney's steaming segment was a bright spot in its latest earnings report, which showed sharp sales declines in the parks division and falling profits at its theater segment. The Disney+ segment, in contrast, saw sales jump to over $4 billion from $1.1 billion a year ago as consumers turned to digital entertainment during the early stages of the pandemic.

In a press release in early May, executives credited the "extraordinary response to Disney+" as proof that the company maintains a deep portfolio of highly relevant entertainment assets .

A man watching TV.

Image source: Getty Images.

Yet Mayer is leaving that division to head up TikTok, a Chinese-owned app for sharing short videos. Usage on that network has also surged since the COVID-19 pandemic, with downloads reaching 11 million in the U.S. just during the month of March.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short July 2020 $115 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular