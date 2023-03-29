US Markets
Disney lays off chairman of Marvel Entertainment

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 29, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by Dawn Chmielewski and Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N has laid off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter as part of a cost-cutting campaign, a source confirmed Wednesday.

Perlmutter had supported activist shareholder Nelson Peltz's unsuccessful bid to obtain a seat on Disney's corporate board.

The executive was informed Wednesday that Marvel Entertainment, a consumer products unit run separately from Marvel Studios, would be merged into other Disney business units, according to the New York Times, which first reported Perlmutter's ouster.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles, Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Nick Zieminski)

