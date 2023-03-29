Disney Laying Off 7,000 -- but Leaves Staff Hanging In Iger's First Big Move Back in CEO Role

Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced on Monday that it was letting 7,000 people go, but that the layoffs will be rolled out over the course of over a month. This is Iger's biggest move back as CEO and may help the company chart the path forward, but it's hard to argue that this is the best way to keep a massive media giant in a leadership position. Travis Hoium digs into the announcement in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 27, 2023. The video was published on March 28, 2023.

