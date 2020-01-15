Disney+ Is Already Making More Money Than HBO NOW

It's only been about two months since Disney (NYSE: DIS) launched Disney+, its biggest push into subscription video on demand (SVOD) services. There have already been mounting signs that the service is enjoying incredible demand, as indicated by website outages caused by excessive traffic, soaring popularity of The Child ("Baby Yoda") from The Mandalorian, grabbing 10 million sign-ups on the first day, and booming search queries.

Here's even more evidence that Disney+ is a massive hit.

Image source: Disney.

Disney+'s launch was "unprecedented"

This week, mobile analytics specialist Sensor Tower released its latest report on mobile apps in Q4, which shows that Disney+ became the top downloaded app in the U.S. despite launching about halfway through the quarter.

The debut was the "biggest story of Q4 2019" and "unprecedented," according to Sensor Tower, grabbing an estimated 31 million downloads in the U.S. That was more than double the No. 2 downloaded app, TikTok. The data only includes mobile platforms (iOS and Android) and does not cover subscribers that may access the service on desktop browsers or other platforms (like smart TVs).

Disney+'s launch on Nov. 12 helped expand the broader SVOD market, and Disney grossed over $50 million in the first 30 days. "In December, Disney+ earned more revenue in the U.S. than HBO NOW's best month," according to Sensor Tower. "This includes the revenue spikes HBO NOW saw alongside the release of the final season of Game of Thrones."

That's an incredible accomplishment given the massive popularity of AT&T's (NYSE: T) dragon show. HBO NOW's peak revenue month was back in August 2017, when it released the seventh season of Game of Thrones, and Disney+ topped that with between $35 million and $40 million in revenue in December. (The aforementioned $50 million figure includes only half of December.) Keep in mind that these estimates don't include customers that subscribe to HBO through cable operators.

Disney+ represented a 34% share of all SVOD app downloads in the fourth quarter, topping the downloads that competing services Amazon Prime Video and Hulu had throughout the entire year. Disney owns most of Hulu and has operational control of the company, and a bundle including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ is helping to boost Hulu downloads.

Market leader Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has seen its share of mobile U.S. SVOD revenue decline from 32% in Q1 to 15% in Q4, although that's partially a function of the video-streaming company's decision to stop selling in-app subscriptions. That's caused a meaningful decline in mobile revenue, although Netflix still brings in some mobile revenue from existing subscribers that had previously signed up through those platforms.

Sensor Tower believes that Netflix would have grown mobile revenue throughout 2019 if it still offered in-app subscriptions, although the company would have to hand over a cut. Avoiding that hefty tax is the whole reason Netflix is trying to nudge people to sign up directly online.

With Disney+ putting up numbers like this, hitting those lofty subscriber goals might be a piece of cake.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Evan Niu, CFA owns shares of Amazon, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Netflix, and Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short April 2020 $135 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.