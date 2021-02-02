Disney Is 4th Most Admired Company In Fortune List

(RTTNews) - Entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney (DIS) has grabbed the fourth spot on Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. The company is also the most admired company in the "Entertainment" industry category.

Disney holds on to the No. 4 spot on Fortune's annual list for the third year in a row. It is also for the 18th consecutive year Disney has ranked No. 1 on "Entertainment" industry category.

According to Fortune, companies are ranked "not just on their success, but on how and where they succeed." Disney received top marks in a significant number of areas, including the quality of its products and services, global competitiveness, people management, social responsibility and long-term investment value.

Meanwhile, iPhone maker Apple Inc. (AAPL) topped the list of World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune says that this is the 14th year in a row that Apple has been crowned leader in the World's Most Admired Companies list.

In the list of top 332 companies, compiled by the business magazine, Apple has topped the tech industry (Computers and Communication) sector rankings as well.

Online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) has grabbed the second spot in the overall ranking, and has topped the "Internet Services And Retailing" industry category. Software behemoth Microsoft (MSFT) is in third place but earned the top spot in the "Computer Software" industry category.

Coffee retail giant Starbucks (SBUX) came in at 5th position, while Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway came in at 6th position. Google's parent company Alphabet (GOOG) is ranked seventh in the overall World's Most Admired Companies list, and grabs second spot in the "Internet Services And Retailing" industry category after Amazon.

Netflix has grabbed the ninth spot in the overall list. However, the streaming service is the second most admired company in the "Entertainment" industry category after Walt Disney.

