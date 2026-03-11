Disney Investors Just Got Really Bad News from Alphabet

Key Points

Analysts at MoffettNathanson estimate that YouTube surpassed Disney as the world's largest media company by revenue.

This is part of an ongoing secular shift away from legacy media to streaming.

Disney has been making progress, but there's more work to be done.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney ›

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has long been a touchstone of pop culture in the U.S. and around the world. For more than 100 years, the company has been the go-to for audiences, supplying generations of fans with animation, movies, cable and broadcast television, theme parks, cruise ships, merchandise, and more. In fact, for years, the company has held the title of world's largest media company.

In a bit of bittersweet news, reports suggest the company has relinquished its crown.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Long live the king

Analysts at MoffettNathanson have crunched the numbers and concluded that Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube has become the world's largest media company by revenue, but those claims require a bit of background and context.

In 2025, Disney reported total revenue of $94.4 billion. Excluding sales from its Experiences segment -- which includes resorts, theme parks, and cruises -- media revenue from its entertainment and sports segments clocked in at $60.1 billion.

YouTube, for its part, has long been the world's largest online video-sharing platform. Users can upload, share, and comment on a wide variety of videos, including educational content, music videos, children's programming, cat videos, and more. Viewership has been on the rise for years, with audiences watching more than 1 billion hours of content each day. Creators make money by generating popular content that is supported by advertising.

During the fourth quarter, YouTube hit a new benchmark, as revenue from advertising and subscriptions surpassed $60 billion in 2025. Moreover, the company Alphabet noted that strong adoption of Google One and YouTube Premium drove paid subscribers above 325 million. YouTube generated roughly $40.4 billion in ad revenue last year, so the remaining revenue of nearly $20 billion was subscription revenue.

So is YouTube the world's largest media company? That depends. MoffettNathanson estimated YouTube's revenue at $62 billion last year, edging out Disney's $60 billion. That said, if YouTube hasn't outpaced Disney yet, it likely soon will.

What does this mean for Disney shareholders? Unfortunately, this is part of a long-term trend in the media space. Broadcast and cable television are losing ground to streaming services, and Disney's linear networks have been in secular decline, a drag on the company's results in recent years. Management responded by acquiring Hulu and launching Disney+, but the bulk of its revenue still comes from its legacy media businesses.

In 2025, Disney's revenue grew 3% year over year to $94.4 billion. On the bright side, a focus on spending discipline and cost-cutting paid off, as earnings per share from continuing operations rose 152% to $6.85.

Investors aren't getting their hopes up, as Disney's stock price is essentially flat over the past decade and down about 48% from its peak five years ago. Don't get me wrong. As a longtime Disney shareholder, I'm rooting for the company, but the House of Mouse has its work cut out for it.

Should you buy stock in Walt Disney right now?

Before you buy stock in Walt Disney, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walt Disney wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Alphabet, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.