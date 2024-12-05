Disney initiated with a Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of Disney (DIS) with a Hold rating and $120 price target The company’s recent multi-year guidance appears priced into the shares, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is most positive on Disney’s streaming business as it expects bundling, advertising, improving content, and cost cuts to improve margins from 1% to 10% by fiscal 2027. However, it is “more neutral” on the Experiences business, saying the slowdown in Parks and Epic launch create risks to Disney’s growth guide in fiscal 2025.

