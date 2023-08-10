Disney, Inflation Send Major Indexes to Fresh Daily Wins

The major indexes enjoyed a win after two days of losses, driving higher on the heels of lighter-than-expected inflation data, while the Dow enjoyed a modest post-earnings jump from Walt Disney (DIS). The S&P 500 closed flat and the Nasdaq posted a session win, after July consumer data came in at an annual 3.2% lift.

Signal says GE could continue higher.

GE could continue higher. Rush of economic data as final earnings roll in.

roll in. Plus, Home Depot's earnings preview; a popping biotech to watch; and the speaker giant surging after earnings.

5 Things to Know Today

To continue to slim the budget, Amazon.com (AMZN) is severing ties with a handful of private brands. (CNBC) Workplace rental giant WeWork (WE) is losing grip in its bonds after it shared doubts regarding its solvency. (MarketWatch) Lowe's rival readies for earnings. Which biotech just popped on investor buzz. Beat-and-raise sends SONO soaring.

Gold Settles Flat as Bond Yields Rise

Crude prices cooled from Wednesdays gains after a quiet session. September-dated oil shed $1.58, or 1.9%, to settle at $82.82 per barrel.

Increasing bond yields and a solid dollar had gold brushing off earlier inflation data. December-dated gold lost $1.70, or nearly breakeven, to settle at $1,948.90 an ounce.

