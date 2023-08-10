Disney, Inflation Send Major Indexes to Fresh Daily Wins

The major indexes enjoyed a win after two days of losses, driving higher on the heels of lighter-than-expected inflation data, while the Dow enjoyed a modest post-earnings jump from Walt Disney (DIS). The S&P 500 closed flat and the Nasdaq posted a session win, after July consumer data came in at an annual 3.2% lift.
Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- Signal says GE could continue higher.
- Rush of economic data as final earnings roll in.
- Plus, Home Depot's earnings preview; a popping biotech to watch; and the speaker giant surging after earnings.
5 Things to Know Today
- To continue to slim the budget, Amazon.com (AMZN) is severing ties with a handful of private brands. (CNBC)
- Workplace rental giant WeWork (WE) is losing grip in its bonds after it shared doubts regarding its solvency. (MarketWatch)
- Lowe's rival readies for earnings.
- Which biotech just popped on investor buzz.
- Beat-and-raise sends SONO soaring.
Gold Settles Flat as Bond Yields Rise
Crude prices cooled from Wednesdays gains after a quiet session. September-dated oil shed $1.58, or 1.9%, to settle at $82.82 per barrel.
Increasing bond yields and a solid dollar had gold brushing off earlier inflation data. December-dated gold lost $1.70, or nearly breakeven, to settle at $1,948.90 an ounce.
