US Markets

Disney helps lift Dow, S&P to records; Nasdaq dips

Contributor
Chuck Mikolajczak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Wednesday helped by a big jump in Walt Disney shares, but the Nasdaq fell and gains were kept in check by fresh uncertainty over U.S.-China trade relations.

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Wednesday helped by a big jump in Walt Disney shares, but the Nasdaq fell and gains were kept in check by fresh uncertainty over U.S.-China trade relations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 92.1 points, or 0.33%, to 27,783.59, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.13 points, or 0.07%, to 3,093.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.99 points, or 0.05%, to 8,482.10.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; +1 646 223 5234; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular