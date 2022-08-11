Disney Has More Subscribers Than Netflix. Does It Make It a Buy?

In this video, I will go over Disney's (NYSE: DIS) third-quarter earnings report, which crushed fiscal third-quarter estimates.

Disney now has more subscribers than Netflix , ending the quarter with 221.1 million subscribers across all platforms (ESPN, Hulu, and Disney+).

, ending the quarter with 221.1 million subscribers across all platforms (ESPN, Hulu, and Disney+). The company expects Disney+ to reach 245 million subscribers by 2024, which is down from the 260 million it previously estimated.

But the company reaffirmed that Disney+ will be profitable by 2024, which could see a return of dividend payouts.

Disney reported revenue of $21.5 billion, up 26% year over year, beating estimates of $21 billion. Earnings per share came in at $1.09, up 36% year over year and beating estimates of $0.96.

The company is set to launch a Disney+ ad-supported tier in December.

