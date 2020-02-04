Disney, Gilead & Snap Post Mixed Quarters, Chipotle Beats

Lots of fresh Q4 earnings results to sift through after Tuesday's closing bell, so we will dive right in with The Walt Disney Company DIS, which beat bottom-line estimates by a solid dime to $1.53 per share, on revenues of $20.8 billion, which slightly missed the Zacks consensus. The company did particularly well in its direct-to-consumer business, with Disney+ subscribers reaching 26.5 million (compared to estimates of 20-25 million).



Its Studio segment grew more than 100% on the strength of its Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker offerings in the quarter. For Parks, Experiences & Products, shutdowns of Disney amusement parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong related to coronavirus concerns was the only major dent in the quarter. CEO Bob Iger mentioned he does not know exactly when the parks will be re-opened. For more on DIS' earnings, click here.



Chipotle CMG also outperformed estimates on its bottom line -- $2.86 per share versus expectations of $2.74 -- as well as the top: $1.44 billion in sales surpassed the $1.40 billion analysts were looking for. Same-store sales were up big in the company's Q4, +13.4% from an estimated 9.5%. Digital sales rose 78.3%, thanks to the addition of "Chipotlanes" -- the restaurant's order-ahead drive-thru service. Digital sales now account for 18% of Chipotle's business. For more on CMG's earnings, click here.



Ford Motor Company F posted a big miss in its Q4 earnings: 12 cents per share versus 17 cents anticipated. Revenues were close to in-line but a little light: $36.7 billion from the $36.79 billion in the Zacks consensus. China, in particular, was down $207 million in the quarter, while guidance for full-year 2020 comes in lower than the Zacks consensus $1.21 per share. This amounts to Ford's first bottom-line miss in the last four quarters.



Gilead Sciences GILD put up mixed results in its Q4 report, posting just $1.30 per share versus expectations of $1.68, on sales that easily outpaced our consensus, $5.88 billion versus $5.73 billion. Its HIV treatments brought in $4.6 billion in sales while its Hep-C treatments fell short of the mark. Guidance was also light going into Q1. This is Gilead's second earnings miss in a row, and the fifth of the last 12 quarters. For more on GILD's earnings, click here.



Finally, Snap Inc. SNAP also had a mixed Q4, with 3 cents per share outpacing the $0.00 we had expected (and the -4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter), while $561 million in revenues was a tad below expectations. Its revenue per user came in 4 cents light of estimates, though top-line guidance for Q1 looks stronger than the Zacks consensus of $456.7 million. Daily Active Users were also slightly better than expected at 218 million.

