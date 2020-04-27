Disney+ Gets "The Rise of Skywalker" on May 4, Completing the Skywalker Saga on "Star Wars Day"

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit the Disney+ video-streaming service on May 4, two months ahead of the originally scheduled premiere. Hence, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is letting Star Wars fans stream the entire saga on "Star Wars Day."

"May the 4th be with you."

Disney+ announced the early release of the final Star Wars title on Twitter, highlighting the fact that all nine titles in the saga will be available on May 4. The announcement also included a compilation video, featuring clips from each of the movies in the Skywalker Saga:

The complete Skywalker Saga, all in one place. Start streaming all 9 films, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iBpIiwY18U — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020

These are not the release windows you were looking for

Disney is leaning into this marketing opportunity with gusto: So-called Star Wars Day also includes the Disney+ release of a behind-the-scenes series exploring the making of The Mandalorian, as well as the season finale of animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The COVID-19 crisis is turning Hollywood's traditional release-window schedules inside out, with Disney in the vanguard. The Rise of Skywalker hit the silver screen on Dec. 20, 2019, followed by digital downloads on March 13, 2020, and DVD/Blu-ray shipments on March 31.

Disney has also accelerated the Disney+ release of several other movies in the coronavirus era, starting with Frozen 2 in mid-March, at the very start of the COVID-19 "stay-at-home" orders. Onward followed suit the following week, compressing several release windows into a singular multiplatform launch.

