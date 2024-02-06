Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to create joint sports streaming platform

Adds details in paragraph 3,4

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Fox Corp FOXA.O, Walt Disney's DIS.N ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.O will build a sports streaming platform, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The product will bring sports linear networks and Direct-to-Consumer ESPN+ together, the statement said.

Formation of the streaming platform, scheduled to launch in the fall of 2024, is subject to negotiation of agreements among the companies, they said.

The platform would be made available via a new app, the companies said, adding that the service would have a new brand and an independent management team.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.