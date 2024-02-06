News & Insights

US Markets
FOXA

Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to create joint sports streaming platform

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 06, 2024 — 04:34 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 3,4

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Fox Corp FOXA.O, Walt Disney's DIS.N ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.O will build a sports streaming platform, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The product will bring sports linear networks and Direct-to-Consumer ESPN+ together, the statement said.

Formation of the streaming platform, scheduled to launch in the fall of 2024, is subject to negotiation of agreements among the companies, they said.

The platform would be made available via a new app, the companies said, adding that the service would have a new brand and an independent management team.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOXA
DIS
WBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.