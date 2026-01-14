Markets
Disney Forms New Marketing & Brand Unit; Asad Ayaz Named Chief Marketing And Brand Officer

January 14, 2026 — 09:41 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS) announced the establishment of a new enterprise marketing and brand organization. As part of this initiative, Asad Ayaz has been appointed Chief Marketing and Brand Officer of the company and will lead the newly created organization.

Ayaz assumes this new role after eight years as President of Marketing for The Walt Disney Studios, and leading marketing for Disney+. As Chief Brand Officer since 2023, he also oversees company-wide brand efforts, alliances, and events, and stewarding Disney's iconic brands and franchises globally.

Ayaz will report to CEO Bob Iger as Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, and to the segment chairs in leading marketing efforts across the company's business units.

