Disney falls short of streaming subscriber numbers as competition heats up

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N fell short of Wall Street estimates for paid subscribers of its video streaming business on Wednesday, as the service struggles with intense competition and vaccinations open up other avenues for entertainment.

Total number of paid subscribers for Disney+ came in at 118.1 million at the end of the company's fourth quarter, compared with expectations of 126.19 million, according to FactSet.

In contrast, Netflix Inc NFLX.O added 4.38 million subscribers from July through September to reach 213.6 million worldwide, helped by its megahit "Squid Game".

Disney also missed analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue.

Revenue rose to $18.53 billion in the fourth quarter from $14.71 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $18.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company was $159 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a loss of $710 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

