Disney extends CEO Chapek's contract for three years

Credit: REUTERS/KATHERINE TAYLOR

Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday that its board has agreed to extend Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek's contract for three years.

Disney named Chapek as CEO in February 2020, succeeding Robert Iger in the role, just months before the pandemic forced the company to shutter its theme parks.

