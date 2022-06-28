Disney extends CEO Chapek's contract for three years

June 28 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Tuesday that its board has agreed to extend Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek's contract for three years.

Disney named Chapek as CEO in February 2020, succeeding Robert Iger in the role, just months before the pandemic forced the company to shutter its theme parks.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

