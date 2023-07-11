News & Insights

Disney explores strategic options for India business - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC THAYER

July 11, 2023 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

July 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney DIS.N is exploring strategic options for its Star India business, including a joint venture or a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has talked to at least one bank about ways to help the India business grow, while sharing some of the costs, according to the report.

The talks are in the early stages and it is unclear which options, if any, Disney might pursue, WSJ said.

Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

