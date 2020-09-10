US Markets
DIS

Disney expects to reopen a little over 50% of its hotels by end of fiscal year

Contributor
Helen Coster Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GREGG NEWTON

Walt Disney Co expects to have reopened "a little over 50%" of its hotels and resorts by the end of the fiscal year, according to Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy, who spoke via online video to the Bank of America Virtual 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Thursday.

Disney closed its hotels and resorts to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

(Reporting by Helen Coster Editing by Chris Reese)

((helen.coster@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @hcoster))

