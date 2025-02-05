DISNEY Earnings Results: $DIS Reports Quarterly Earnings

DISNEY ($DIS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.76 per share, beating estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $24,690,000,000, missing estimates of $24,868,890,862 by $-178,890,862.

DISNEY Insider Trading Activity

DISNEY insiders have traded $DIS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT A IGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 372,412 shares for an estimated $42,667,113 .

. BRENT WOODFORD (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,486,021 .

. CALVIN MCDONALD purchased 11,756 shares for an estimated $999,993

SONIA L COLEMAN (Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,565 shares for an estimated $697,473.

DISNEY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,166 institutional investors add shares of DISNEY stock to their portfolio, and 1,650 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DISNEY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DIS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

