Disney Earnings, CPI Updates Due Out Next Week

As we enter the second week of November, economic data and earnings could indicate Wall Street's ability to follow up a fantastic October rally. Earnings season continues on in full force, as a deluge of companies are set to report. Some of the biggest are Activision Blizzard (ATVI), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Beyond Meat (BYND), Coty (COTY) Five9 (FIVN), Groupon (GRPN), Hanesbrands (HBI), Mosaic (MOS), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Toast (TOST), Walt Disney (DIS), Wendy's (WEN), Vizio (VZIO), and Yeti (YETI).

The data slate is less packed, but investors still have a bevy of employment data to pore over. In addition, a host of midweek consumer price index (CPI) updates are due out, alongside an year-over-year comparison of the federal budget.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, Nov. 7, aconsumer credit level change is due out.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 is election day in the U.S. Additionally, the NFIB small-business index will be released.

A revision to wholesale inventories is on tap for Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Initial and continuing jobless claims data are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, in addition to a deluge of CPI updates. The session will also feature a year-over-year comparison of the federal budget.

Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, but traders will still have the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment and five-year inflation expectations to digest.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.