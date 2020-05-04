Disney Drops as Doubts Grow Ahead of Earnings News

Walt Disney shares are coming under selling pressure a day ahead of the company’s March quarter earnings announcement, as Wall Street grows increasingly worried about when the entertainment giant’s core businesses will rebound from their current Covid-19 crisis.

As of Friday, Disney stock (ticker: DIS) had declined 27% for the year to date through Friday, far worse than the 12% drop in the S&P 500 stock index. It isn’t hard to understand why: The Disney theme parks are shut down, and so are almost all the world’s movie theaters.

While the company is gaining subscribers for Disney+ and Hulu, viewership and advertising on ESPN has collapsed in the face of an almost complete lack of professional and collegiate sports. An acceleration in cord-cutting, while favorable to streaming services, is bad news for all of the company’s cable channels.

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson, long a Disney bull, Monday morning cut his rating on Disney shares to Neutral from Buy, lowering his target for the stock price to $112, from $120. The stock was down 3.8% to $101.52 in morning trading.

“For more than a decade, we have been stalwart believers in the factors that make Disney different than the rest of the media pack,” Nathanson wrote in a research note. “The company’s leadership, strategic positioning, asset mix and brand equity have consistently delivered for their investors. We are downgrading Disney to Neutral, not because we have lost faith in those attributes, but rather because we believe there are a number of risks that could lead this unprecedented event to have a longer impact, with earnings revisions massively skewed to the downside.”

The pandemic, Nathanson said, creates “unrivaled earnings risk for the foreseeable future,” especially for the theme parks and movie studios. “We believe the economic impact on the company will be longer than most anticipate, especially given the risks of a second wave of infections after reopening,” he wrote.

Under Nathanson’s base-case scenario, the Disney parks would open on July 1, though he said that might be too optimistic. He’s also factoring in a relatively slow return to “a new normal” even after the parks open.

Nathanson thinks investors will give the company a pass on its results for the September 2020 fiscal year, and to some degree for fiscal 2021. Still, he said, “The risk-reward is just not that compelling.”

For fiscal 2020, Nathanson cut his earnings estimate to $2.35 a share from $3.15, well below the Wall Street consensus view that per-share profit will come in at $2.93. For 2021, he reduced his forecast to $2.95 from $4.35, while the Street consensus calls for $4.40 a share next year.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne trimmed his target for the stock price to $125, from $130, though he maintained his Overweight rating. He’s even gloomier than Nathanson on the near-term earnings outlook, cutting his fiscal 2020 forecast to $1.67 a share, from $2.40. For fiscal 2021, he now expects a profit of $3.45 a share, down from $4.35.

Swinburne said that while his reduction in his forecast for earnings this year reflects both a more conservative outlook for the parks business, and headwinds in the company’s traditional TV operation, he remains bullish about the long term. Swinburne said the three areas of uncertainty for Disney are when the parks will reopen and recovery, the resumption of sports broadcasting, and the future of theatrical movie releases.

“A return to normal for both theme parks and sporting events is a question primarily of duration, with perhaps the most significant impact the duration of Parks closures on the balance sheet and the dividend,” he wrote. “However, the most interesting debate is around the long-term implications of this health crisis on the movie business and in particular Disney’s studio. We believe Disney’s content strength and growing streaming distribution scale underpin its ability to navigate and potential benefit from these changes.”

The consensus view among Wall Street analysts is that revenue will come in at $17.8 billion, with a per-share profit of 88 cents. The Street expects $14.4 billion in revenue and a loss of 6 cents a share for the June quarter.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

