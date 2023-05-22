News & Insights

US Markets
DIS

Disney dismisses idea of building miniparks in US

Credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES

May 22, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N on Monday dismissed the idea of building miniparks in the United States, saying the media company would instead spend on its major theme parks and cruise ships.

"Focusing on our core assets is where we should be spending most of our opportunity," Disney parks chief Josh D'Amaro said at a J.P. Morgan conference, in response to a question on whether the company planned to join Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O Universal in building small parks.

An ongoing legal dispute between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has recently led some other U.S. states to express interest in possible investments from the House of Mickey Mouse.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley last month tweeted that "my home state would happily accept" Disney's theme park jobs and investment "if you want to leave Florida."

Earlier this month, Disney shelved plans to build a $1 billion corporate campus in Florida that would have housed 2,000 employees.

It has sued DeSantis, a possible Republican presidential nominee, for allegedly "weaponizing" state government in retaliation for its criticism of a Florida law banning classroom discussion of gender identity with younger children.

The political developments have not, however, impacted Disney's business results, said D'Amaro, who heads the Parks, Experiences and Products business at the company.

He also hinted Disney could open a theme park in the city state of Singapore - the home port for its new cruise ship.

Running a cruise ship in that region "gives you some indication of how guests are receiving the brand and what the opportunities might be going forward," he said.

Disney shares were down 0.5% in a broadly stronger market.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
CMCSA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.