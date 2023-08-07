Disney (DIS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

The Walt Disney Company DIS is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 9.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved down by 3% to 99 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating a decrease of 9.17% year over year.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $22.44 billion, suggesting growth of 4.34% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Notably, Disney’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining quarter, the average surprise being 5.98%.

The Walt Disney Company Price and EPS Surprise

The Walt Disney Company price-eps-surprise | The Walt Disney Company Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Disney’s third-quarter fiscal 2023 results are expected to reflect declining Disney+ subscriber growth. Disney+, as of Apr 1, 2023, had 157.8 million paid subscribers compared with 161.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Stiff competition from the likes of Amazon prime video and Netflix, as well as the growing prominence of services from Apple, Peacock and HBO Max, is expected to have hurt Disney+’s growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Our model estimate for the number of paid subscribers of Disney+ is currently pegged at 149.8 million, suggesting an 8.8% year-over-year decline.



Parks, Experiences and Products businesses are expected to have benefited from strong occupancy.



Our model estimate for Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products revenues is currently pegged at $8.06 billion, indicating growth of 13.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Disney has an Earnings ESP of -9.14% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Townsquare TSQ has an Earnings ESP of +4.17% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Townsquare shares have gained 59.2% year to date. TSQ is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 9.



On Holding ONON has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank #1.



On Holding shares have surged 106.8% year to date. ONON is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 15.



SciPlay SCPL has an Earnings ESP of +10.53% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



SciPlay shares have gained 22.9% year to date. SCPL is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

On Holding AG (ONON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.