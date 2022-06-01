Disney (DIS) to Premiere Pinocchio Live-Action on Disney Plus

Walt Disney DIS recently announced that it would stream the live-action remake of the 1940 animated classic movie ‘Pinocchio’, exclusively on Disney Plus, on Sep 8.

Disney also released the teaser trailer and the key art for the musical starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy and Luke Evans as the Coachman.

Directed by Robert Zemmenicks, the remake also stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of Pinocchio, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket.

The release of Pinocchio is timed to premiere of Disney Plus Day, a celebration of the streaming service. In addition to Pinocchio, Disney will be announcing more upcoming Disney Plus Day premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Disney has been encasing the concept of nostalgia marketing with their live-action remakes, engrossing viewers and generating massive box office revenues.

The Walt Disney Company Price and Consensus

The Walt Disney Company price-consensus-chart | The Walt Disney Company Quote

Disney Plus’s Quality Content To Boost Subscribers Amid Competition

Disney Plus’s catalogue of live-action movies and remakes, including Maleficent, Maleficent 2, Dumbo, The Lion King and more recent releases like Mulan and Cruella, add great value to its content portfolio.

Per a Deadline report, Mulan was released on Disney Plus on Sep 4 was streamed by approximately 1.12 million households, generating $33.6 million in streaming revenues.

Cruella had the benefit of opening in theaters and was also made available on Disney Plus. Cruella grossed a worldwide box office total of $233.5 million.

Notably, Disney expects to benefit from its line-up of upcoming live-action releases, which includes Peter Pan & Wendy (2022) to be released exclusively on Disney Plus and The Little Mermaid (May 2023). Reportedly, Disney is also in the talks to release remakes of Snow White, Lilo & Stitch,and Hunchback, a live-action adaption of Victor Hugo novel, among several other, but no release dates have been announced yet.

Disney has been providing more inclusive content, watchable across all ages, at a much lower cost compared to its streaming space competitors Netflix NFLX, Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN. This is expected to benefit Disney’s subscriber growth in the near term. Disney Plus, as of Apr 2, 2022, had 137.7 million paid subscribers compared with 103.6 million as of Apr 2, 2021.

Netflix missed its user-base target in fourth-quarter 2021. The streaming giant added 8.28 million paid subscribers globally in the quarter against the addition of 8.51 million in the year-ago quarter, missing its guidance of 8.5 million.

Netflix’s first-quarter 2022 subscriber addition rate is expected to remain muted due to lack of content, stiff competition and the macro-economic impact of COVID-19 in several parts of the world.

Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV Plus, is gaining recognition, with Ted Lasso winning multiple Emmy Awards and, most recently, CODA winning three Academy Awards. This is expected to boost Apple TV Plus’s viewership.

Though Apple has not provided AppleTV Plus subscriber numbers, it is estimated that the streaming platform, which has been available for almost two years now, will reach nearly 36 million subscribers by the end of 2026.

Notably, as of 2021, Amazon currently has more than 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers.

Moreover, Amazon closed the acquisition of MGM in its last reported quarter, which will add the century-old studio’s more than 4,000 film titles and 17,000 TV episodes to Prime Video’s content. The acquisition is expected to boost Amazon’s streaming subscribers.

Nevertheless, Disney has an impressive lineup of big-budget movies slated to be released in theatres and on Disney+ over the next 12 months that includes Pixar's Turning Red and Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, two Star Wars series: Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, two Marvel series - Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk, and the highly anticipated movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.