Disney (DIS) to Post Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Consider

The Walt Disney Company’s DIS fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, set to be reported on Nov 8, are expected to benefit from an expanding Disney+ subscriber base and revival in its Parks, Experiences and Products businesses.



Disney+ has emerged as a key growth driver for Disney, primarily driven by its solid content portfolio.



Disney’s cheaper bundled services (Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu) have been able to attract subscribers amid stiff competition from Netflix NFLX, Apple’s AAPL streaming service Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Comcast’s CMCSA Peacock, Paramount+ and TikTok.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for paid subscribers for Disney+ is currently pegged at 162 million, indicating 37.2% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for ESPN+ and Hulu stands at 23.85 million and 47.27 million, respectively, suggesting 39.5% and 7.9% growth from the figures reported in the year-ago quarter.



Streaming market leader, Netflix, reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 subscriber numbers. The streaming giant gained 2.41 million paid subscribers globally, higher than its estimate of gaining one million users. Netflix added 4.38 million paid subscribers in the year-ago quarter.



Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+, continues to gain recognition with its critically acclaimed and popular shows like Ted Lasso.



Comcast’s Peacock had more than 15 million paid subscribers in the United States at the end of third-quarter 2022. Moreover, Peacock had approximately 14 million bundled and free users, totaling around 30 million monthly active accounts.



Nevertheless, Disney is expected to have benefited from a strong content portfolio.



Revival in Theme Park Business to Boost Growth

Disney’s domestic Theme Park business (Walt Disney World and Disneyland) revenues are expected to have grown in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by a strong admission rate.



Disney’s nearest peer, Comcast, reported strong third-quarter 2022 results in its Theme Park business. Comcast generated Theme Park revenues of $2.1 billion, up 42.4% year over year, reflecting higher attendance and an increase in guest spending at Comcast’s parks in the United States and Japan, as well as the Universal Beijing Resort.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Disney’s Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products revenues is currently pegged at $7.32 billion, indicating growth of 34.3% year over year.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s advertising revenues are expected to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The consensus estimates for advertising revenues – broadcasting is currently pegged at $679 million, suggesting a 10% from the figure reported in the previous quarter.



